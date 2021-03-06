Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.70. 785,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 539,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

FTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

