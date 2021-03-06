Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSUGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,652. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $4.631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

