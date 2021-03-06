Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 822,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BFT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,250,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,160,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,378,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,113,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,463,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,011,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

