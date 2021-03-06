Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.86

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 3304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

Several brokerages have commented on FBC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

