Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $192.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock got a boost following the company’s sturdy holiday sales results that exceeded management’s expectations. The company registered strongest comparable sales increase for the festive season since 2011. Markedly, comparable sales rose 10.1% in the holiday period. Undeniably, the company’s focus on improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company is effectively meeting customer demand for products relevant in this pandemic-hit environment. Impressively management provided an upbeat sales view for the final quarter. However, it remains concerned regarding adverse impacts stemming from unfavorable merchandise mix. Such headwinds are likely to pressurize gross margins in the fourth quarter.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.23 and its 200-day moving average is $154.89. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

