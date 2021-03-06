FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $68.59 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

