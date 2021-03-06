First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 28th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 486.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,347. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

