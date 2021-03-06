First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 76.6% in February

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the January 28th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FTGC opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

