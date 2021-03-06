First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FONAR were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FONR opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.07. FONAR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.32.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

