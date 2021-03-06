First Trust Advisors LP Takes $296,000 Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMK. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after buying an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,189.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $29.45.
In other news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $95,399.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,022.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,246 shares of company stock worth $6,591,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
AssetMark Financial Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
