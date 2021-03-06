First Trust Advisors LP Takes $296,000 Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMK. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after buying an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,189.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. On average, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $95,399.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,022.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,246 shares of company stock worth $6,591,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

