First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 140,509 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

