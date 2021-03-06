First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of LBAI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $873.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

