First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,234 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

