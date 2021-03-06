First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNOB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

