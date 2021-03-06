First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,749 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

NYSE DRQ opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $38.91.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

