First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.68.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

