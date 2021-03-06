Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Receives C$33.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTT. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $89,333.

Shares of FTT opened at C$32.97 on Wednesday. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.59 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.