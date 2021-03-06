Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400,964 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $122,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8,743.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,887,000 after purchasing an additional 548,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,497,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

