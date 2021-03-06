Findlay Park Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $195,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 920.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,379,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $798.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $884.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $871.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

