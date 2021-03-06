Financial Survey: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) versus AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 35.17% 12.31% 4.51% AGNC Investment -17.91% 16.29% 1.62%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boston Properties and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 7 6 0 2.36 AGNC Investment 0 5 12 0 2.71

Boston Properties currently has a consensus price target of $99.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $15.46, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AGNC Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Properties and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.96 billion 5.38 $521.53 million $7.01 14.59 AGNC Investment $693.00 million 12.34 $688.00 million $2.16 7.36

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Properties. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Properties beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction/redevelopment.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

