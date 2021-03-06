Financial Review: Calix (NYSE:CALX) vs. Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87% Calix 2.01% 13.51% 7.13%

This table compares Ayro and Calix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $6.08 million 31.38 -$4.90 million N/A N/A Calix $424.33 million 5.73 -$17.69 million ($0.14) -278.07

Ayro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayro and Calix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 0 2 3 0 2.60

Calix has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.66%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than Ayro.

Summary

Calix beats Ayro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services. Its premises systems allow CSPs to master the complexity of the smart and connected homes and offer services to differentiate through the delivery of a subscriber experience. The company offers Calix Cloud, an analytics platform that leverages network data and subscriber behavioral data to deliver analytics and intelligence to communications professionals through role specific dashboards; and Calix Marketing Cloud for CSP marketing teams, as well as Calix Support Cloud for CSP customer support teams. It also provides Experience eXtensible Operating System, a carrier class premises operating system and software platform that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and Access eXtensible Operating System, a software platform built for the specific needs of the access network. The company offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

