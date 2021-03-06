Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $88.53 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

