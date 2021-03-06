Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 445,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

TSM stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.