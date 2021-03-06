Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after purchasing an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,978,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

