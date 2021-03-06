Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 412,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 258,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on MUR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,015 shares of company stock valued at $849,590 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

