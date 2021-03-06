Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

