Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 361,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sysco by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 275,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,168.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.