Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total transaction of $2,620,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 912,018 shares of company stock valued at $252,617,907. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $261.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

