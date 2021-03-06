Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,001,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.