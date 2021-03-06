Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of IHE stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $188.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

