Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $71.90 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18.

