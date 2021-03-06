Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,799,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

