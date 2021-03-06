Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading Down 6.7%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) shares traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.37 and last traded at $91.02. 20,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 12,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

