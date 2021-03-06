Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Update

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 28th total of 431,200 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 239,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,438. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

