Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.64 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

