Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,960 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

