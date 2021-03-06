F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $223.00 at Piper Sandler

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.11.
FFIV stock opened at $190.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,638. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $66,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
