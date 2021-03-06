F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $223.00 at Piper Sandler

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.11.

FFIV stock opened at $190.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,638. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $66,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

