EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Down 17.2% After Earnings Miss

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s share price traded down 17.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.60. 786,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 439,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $257.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.