EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.52 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%.

NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $257.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

