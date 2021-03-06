Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.34.

XOM stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

