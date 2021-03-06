Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.34.

XOM stock opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

