eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,602,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,401,285.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,546 shares of company stock worth $26,283,114 in the last ninety days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

