Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEGGF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Panmure Gordon lowered Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Meggitt from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

