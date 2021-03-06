Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $23.07. 2,135,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,836,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Several brokerages have commented on AQUA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $11,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,079 shares in the company, valued at $25,263,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 754,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,163,259. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

