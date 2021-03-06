Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC cut Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $35.30.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

