Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 11.2%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price was down 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 1,678,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,791,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

Get Evolus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $390.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.