EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EVERTEC in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for EVERTEC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EVERTEC by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in EVERTEC by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EVERTEC by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

