Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) COO Sells $265,950.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Everi by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

