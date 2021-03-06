Evergy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 983% compared to the average volume of 210 call options.

EVRG opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Evergy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Evergy by 13.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Evergy by 8.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.