Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.35 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $70.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

